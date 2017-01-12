USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $458,000 in Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cognex Corporation by 1,140.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cognex Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Cognex Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cognex Corporation by 1,789.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.15. Cognex Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Cognex Corporation had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $147.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Cognex Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Cognex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Cognex Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cognex Corporation from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 target price on Cognex Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $5,569,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Morin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $181,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,400.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

