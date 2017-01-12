USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) Given Buy Rating at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

USAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners, from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. FBR & Co assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners, in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.43.

USA Compression Partners, (NYSE:USAC) opened at 18.02 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $996.24 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. USA Compression Partners, has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

USA Compression Partners, (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. USA Compression Partners, had a negative net margin of 57.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners, will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners, by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners, during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners, during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners, during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Stockman Asset Management acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners, during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners,

USA Compression Partners, LP is an independent provider of compression services in the United States. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and managing crude oil production through artificial lift processes.

