Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. raised Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.77 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wunderlich lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) traded down 1.42% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,850 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $40.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $250,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Airain ltd boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,161.6% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 228,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 209,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 312,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $2,715,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 286.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 661,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 490,430 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc (Urban Outfitters) is a lifestyle retail company. The Company operates through two business segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment consists of the Company’s Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie Group, Free People and Terrain brands, whose merchandise is sold directly to the Company’s customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

