UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $187.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen and Company set a $175.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.62.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) opened at 161.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.40. The company has a market cap of $154.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $164.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $46.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post $8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 325 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $47,121.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,598.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $2,397,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,030 shares in the company, valued at $310,016,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coconut Grove Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 669.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

