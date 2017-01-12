United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Stake Decreased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 181.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 136.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 59.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) traded down 0.16% during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.82. 2,644,682 shares of the stock traded hands. United Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $112.83. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.60 EPS for the current year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.61 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

In other United Technologies Corporation news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.94 per share, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $102,946.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

