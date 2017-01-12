United Services Automobile Association Holds Position in Randgold Resources Limited (GOLD)

United Services Automobile Association maintained its position in Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ:GOLD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,810 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Randgold Resources Limited were worth $39,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources Limited during the third quarter worth about $3,021,000. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Randgold Resources Limited by 67.4% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Randgold Resources Limited by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Randgold Resources Limited by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Randgold Resources Limited by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ:GOLD) opened at 80.37 on Thursday. Randgold Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04.

Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ:GOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.44. Randgold Resources Limited had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Randgold Resources Limited will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Scotiabank upgraded Randgold Resources Limited from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Randgold Resources Limited from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randgold Resources Limited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randgold Resources Limited in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Randgold Resources Limited from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Randgold Resources Limited Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in the gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company holds Morila Limited, which holds interests in the Morila mine in Mali.

