United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 91.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) opened at 109.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.58. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $111.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.14. The firm earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841 million. United Rentals had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post $8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/united-rentals-inc-uri-position-lowered-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp/1149556.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on United Rentals from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

In related news, Director Brian Mcauley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $693,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William B. Plummer sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $2,137,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company engaged in the business of equipment rental. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, United Rentals (North America), Inc (URNA) and subsidiaries of URNA. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts, general tools and light equipment, such as pressure washers, water pumps and power tools.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.