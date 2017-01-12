United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of United Natural Foods worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) traded down 1.78% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 298,686 shares. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

