Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Group

Atlanta Capital Group cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Group’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,939,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,444,511,000 after buying an additional 448,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 21,830,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,129,113,000 after buying an additional 116,580 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,188,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,325,236,000 after buying an additional 2,936,275 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 7.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,465,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,262,084,000 after buying an additional 1,035,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,306,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,005,192,000 after buying an additional 376,668 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.70. 2,396,981 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $106.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company earned $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.00 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from Union Pacific Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Union Pacific Corporation’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.87.

In other news, EVP Diane K. Duren sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $281,103.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,738,824.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Mcconnell sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $778,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. Union Pacific Railroad Company links approximately 20 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing link in the supply chain. The Company’s business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products and intermodal.

