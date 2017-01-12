UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Research analysts at FBR & Co issued their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMB Financial Corporation in a report issued on Monday. FBR & Co analyst S. Moss anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year. FBR & Co has a “Marketperform” rating on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for UMB Financial Corporation’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of UMB Financial Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UMB Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of UMB Financial Corporation to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “UMB Financial Corporation Expected to Post FY2016 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share (UMBF)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/umb-financial-corporation-expected-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-3-21-per-share-umbf/1149894.html.

Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) traded down 3.02% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 54,146 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. UMB Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from UMB Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. UMB Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

In other UMB Financial Corporation news, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,278 shares of UMB Financial Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $89,166.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,162.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “UMB Financial Corporation Expected to Post FY2016 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share (UMBF)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/umb-financial-corporation-expected-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-3-21-per-share-umbf/1149894.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 77.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $253,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $260,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.