UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stake in Target Corporation (TGT)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 7,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) traded down 0.50% on Thursday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,176 shares. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $84.14.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Target Corporation had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business earned $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Target Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Vetr raised Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.98 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target Corporation in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $308,131.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

