UMB Bank N A MO Buys 1,446 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) opened at 119.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $131.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.07. The company earned $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 5,022 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $621,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,165 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.90 per share, with a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America with electric generating facilities located in over 30 states in the United States and approximately five provinces in Canada. NEE’s operating segments are FPL, an electric utility, and NEER, an energy business.

