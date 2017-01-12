UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Position in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,910,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,565,000 after buying an additional 2,003,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,722,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,772,000 after buying an additional 1,482,476 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,679,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,798,000 after buying an additional 929,411 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth about $73,310,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,966,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) opened at 77.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $87.75.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business earned $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 82.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Howard Weil dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

In other news, EVP Frank H. Yoho bought 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $1,098,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Forsgren bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.80 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

