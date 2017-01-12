Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (ULTA) Receives $277.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.78.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price target on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance during the second quarter worth $999,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance during the second quarter worth $5,313,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 2.3% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 14.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) opened at 262.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance has a 52 week low of $146.77 and a 52 week high of $278.63.
Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance will post $6.41 EPS for the current year.
About Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance
Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc is a beauty retailer. The Company operates specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services. The Company operates through three segments: retail stores, salon services and e-commerce. The Company also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin and brow services.
