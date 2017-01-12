Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (ULTA) Receives $277.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price target on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance during the second quarter worth $999,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance during the second quarter worth $5,313,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 2.3% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 14.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) opened at 262.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance has a 52 week low of $146.77 and a 52 week high of $278.63.

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance will post $6.41 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/ulta-salon-cosmetics-fragrance-inc-ulta-receives-277-78-consensus-pt-from-analysts/1149009.html.

About Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc is a beauty retailer. The Company operates specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services. The Company operates through three segments: retail stores, salon services and e-commerce. The Company also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin and brow services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.