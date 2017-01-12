Udg Healthcare Plc (UDHCF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare Plc (NASDAQ:UDHCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “UDG Healthcare plc provide services to the healthcare industry. The company’s operating segment consists of Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Sharp Packaging Services and Supply Chain Services. Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services. Sharp Packaging Service division provides contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. Supply Chain Services provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services. UDG Healthcare plc operates primarily in US, UK, Ireland and Germany. UDG Healthcare plc is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. “

Shares of Udg Healthcare Plc (NASDAQ:UDHCF) opened at 8.137618 on Friday. Udg Healthcare Plc has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.828041.

