UCP, Inc. (UCP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UCP, Inc. (NYSE:UCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “UCP Inc. operates as a homebuilder and land developer. It operates primarily in Northern California and the Puget Sound area of Washington State. The Company builds and markets a diverse offering of single-family homes through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Benchmark Communities. UCP Inc. is based in San Jose, California. “

Shares of UCP (NYSE:UCP) traded down 2.44% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 104,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. UCP has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.44.

UCP (NYSE:UCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.52 million. UCP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UCP will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Buckingham Capital Management sold 44,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $531,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UCP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of UCP by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 68,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UCP by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UCP during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UCP by 127.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCP Company Profile

UCP, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer with a focus on residential land acquisition, development and entitlement, as well as home design, construction and sales. The Company operates in two segments: homebuilding and land development. The homebuilding and land segments include two geographic regions: West and Southeast.

