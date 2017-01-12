UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aaron’s, worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s, by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after buying an additional 258,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aaron’s, by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,326,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,606,000 after buying an additional 619,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Aaron’s, by 50.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,224,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after buying an additional 1,083,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aaron’s, by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,650,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after buying an additional 124,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Aaron’s, by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,833,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) traded down 0.28% during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.41. 671,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28.

Aaron’s, (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Aaron’s, had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $769 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s, ‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Aaron’s, ‘s payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s, in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s, in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Aaron’s, from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s, in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Aaron’s,

Aaron’s, Inc is a specialty retailer of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances and household accessories. The Company’s operating segments include Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, HomeSmart, DAMI, Franchise, Manufacturing and Others. The Company’s store-based operations engage in the lease ownership and retail sale of a range of products, such televisions, computers, tablets, mobile phones, living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, mattresses, washers, dryers and refrigerators.

