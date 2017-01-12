Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) Short Interest Update

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,045,347 shares, a drop of 3.2% from the November 30th total of 7,276,305 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days. Approximately 28.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wunderlich raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.
Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) opened at 58.41 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Networks has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.
Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company earned $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Networks will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 234.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.
About Ubiquiti Networks
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.
