Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Receives $70.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.84.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.50 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) opened at 61.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.09.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post $4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $17,122,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,343,000 after buying an additional 195,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,211,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

