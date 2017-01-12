Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Stake Increased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands Corporation were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands Corporation during the second quarter worth $326,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 113.6% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 564,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation by 14.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) opened at 54.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. Tupperware Brands Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $66.90.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm earned $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.14 million. Tupperware Brands Corporation had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 124.54%. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Corporation will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, EVP William J. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $119,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allan Dando sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $37,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,264.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Tupperware products, and cosmetics and personal care products. The Company’s segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America. The Europe, Asia Pacific and Tupperware North America segments include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand.

