Tufton Capital Management Sells 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $829.53. 1,349,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $571.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $797.67 and a 200-day moving average of $786.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.66 and a 52 week high of $839.00.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $907.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $947.51.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

