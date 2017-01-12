Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3,579,000 Position in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.280% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.935. The company had a trading volume of 6,629,045 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $176.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.824 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $47.13.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/trust-co-of-vermont-has-3579000-position-in-coca-cola-company-the-ko/1150185.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. RBC Capital Markets set a $49.00 price target on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Vetr cut Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morningstar, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $48.00 price target on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

In other Coca-Cola Company (The) news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,528,544.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.