TRIVAGO NV ADS (TRVG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TRIVAGO NV ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Susquehanna assumed coverage on TRIVAGO NV ADS in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRIVAGO NV ADS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.
Shares of TRIVAGO NV ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) traded down 2.37% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. 1,021,199 shares of the stock traded hands. TRIVAGO NV ADS has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.
