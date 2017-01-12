Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) Now Covered by Analysts at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Triumph Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) traded down 2.146% on Wednesday, hitting $26.225. The stock had a trading volume of 247,353 shares. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.30 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $874.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post $3.32 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/triumph-group-inc-tgi-now-covered-by-analysts-at-rbc-capital-markets/1149992.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is -0.71%.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,332.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Lovely bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,260.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 72.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Triumph Group by 3,233.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.