Trilogy Global Advisors LP maintained its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,684 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP’s holdings in 3M Company were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,183,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,096,000 after buying an additional 822,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of 3M Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,477,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,602,000 after buying an additional 527,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,774,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,555,000 after buying an additional 425,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of 3M Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,004,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,758,000 after buying an additional 121,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 3M Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,148,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,705,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) opened at 177.89 on Thursday. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $182.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average of $175.57. The company has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.05.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. 3M Company had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/trilogy-global-advisors-lp-holds-position-in-3m-company-mmm/1149699.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on 3M Company from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded 3M Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of 3M Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $176.00 price target on 3M Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

In other 3M Company news, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $1,803,560.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $75,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.