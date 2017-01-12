Travis Perkins plc (TPK) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.07) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

TPK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($22.80) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc from GBX 1,650 ($20.07) to GBX 1,950 ($23.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Travis Perkins plc to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.32) to GBX 1,450 ($17.63) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($19.76) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,728.78 ($21.02).

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) opened at 1451.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,427.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,497.06. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,090.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,978.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.61 billion.

In related news, insider Coline McConville acquired 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,476 ($17.95) per share, with a total value of £826.56 ($1,005.18). Also, insider Robert M. Walker acquired 10,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,402 ($17.05) per share, with a total value of £145,499.56 ($176,942.19).

About Travis Perkins plc

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based product supplier to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company operates through segments, which include General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment consists of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands and supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects (RMI), as well as new residential and commercial construction.

