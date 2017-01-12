TransCanada Corporation (TRP) Stake Boosted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TransCanada Corporation were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 52.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 272.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) traded up 0.33% on Thursday, reaching $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 583,884 shares. TransCanada Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The stock’s market cap is $37.02 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.4221 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. TransCanada Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on TransCanada Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. GMP Securities raised TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

About TransCanada Corporation

TransCanada Corporation (TransCanada) is an energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of the Company’s investments in approximately 67,300 kilometers (km) (approximately 41,900 miles) of regulated natural gas pipelines and over 250 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of regulated natural gas storage facilities.

