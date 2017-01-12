Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.31.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on Tractor Supply Company from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded down 0.81% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.88. 305,896 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Crudele sold 30,000 shares of Tractor Supply Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel acquired 1,000 shares of Tractor Supply Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.14 per share, for a total transaction of $66,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,627 shares in the company, valued at $372,169.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply Company during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 95.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply Company during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 70.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply Company by 95.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company operates in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle segment. The Company focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses.

