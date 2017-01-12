Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM) Receives $89.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TM. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.09 price target on shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord in a report on Monday. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) opened at 119.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 5.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 7.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 9.8% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

