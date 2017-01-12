Total SA (FP) PT Set at €54.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Total SA (EPA:FP) received a €54.00 ($56.84) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on shares of Total SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €47.70 ($50.21) target price on shares of Total SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas set a €47.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of Total SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC set a €52.50 ($55.26) target price on shares of Total SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on shares of Total SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total SA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.76 ($51.33).

Total SA (EPA:FP) opened at 48.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €46.56 and a 200-day moving average of €43.90. Total SA has a one year low of €35.21 and a one year high of €49.50. The firm has a market cap of €116.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03.

About Total SA

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. It has three segments: the Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas; the Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and the Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

