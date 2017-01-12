Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TOT. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.54.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) opened at 15.22 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $470.75 million. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The Company operates through various segments, including Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment; Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in oil and natural gas drilling, completion and production operations; Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and process equipment, and Other.

