Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) Short Interest Update

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,871 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 893,403 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

In other news, EVP John M. Mckenna sold 958 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $79,858.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Fulmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,900.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) opened at 93.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.64.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation (Tompkins) is a financial holding and community-based financial services company. The Company offers an array of products and services, including commercial and consumer banking, leasing and financial planning. It operates through three segments: banking (Banking), insurance (Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc) and wealth management (Tompkins Financial Advisors).

