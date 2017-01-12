Time Inc. (TIME) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Time worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Time by 177.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,296,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 829,218 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Time during the third quarter worth approximately $7,611,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Time by 66.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 176,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Time by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after buying an additional 154,690 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Time by 911.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 129,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 116,993 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) traded up 0.80% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 604,671 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. Time Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.88 billion.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Time had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company earned $750 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Time Inc. will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Time’s payout ratio is -84.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/time-inc-time-position-cut-by-swiss-national-bank/1150338.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TIME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Time from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on Time from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Time in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Time presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

About Time

Time Inc is a media company. The Company’s brands include People, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Time, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Travel + Leisure, Cooking Light, Fortune and Food & Wine, as well as over 50 diverse titles in the United Kingdom, such as Decanter, Horse & Hound, and Wallpaper*.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Time Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.