TiGenix – American Depositary Shares (TIG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TiGenix – American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TIG) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of TiGenix – American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TiGenix – American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TIG) opened at 15.05 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.04 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. TiGenix – American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

