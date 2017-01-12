Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stake Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 137.0% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after buying an additional 158,700 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth $20,072,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 110.8% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 203,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 107,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,841,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,743,000 after buying an additional 82,604 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded up 3.61% during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.55. 3,533,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $85.44.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business earned $949.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stake Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/tiffany-co-tif-stake-boosted-by-skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ/1150430.html.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.51.

In related news, insider Gross Victoria Berger sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.