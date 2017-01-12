TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,261 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rowan Companies PLC were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDC. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 75.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 91.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) opened at 20.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. Rowan Companies PLC has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.38 million. Rowan Companies PLC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rowan Companies PLC will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on Rowan Companies PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. RBC Capital Markets cut Rowan Companies PLC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rowan Companies PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Rowan Companies PLC Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. Its fleet consists of approximately 30 mobile offshore drilling units, including self-elevating jack-up rigs and ultra-deepwater drillships.

