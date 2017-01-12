TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,148 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 27.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,182,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,651,000 after buying an additional 2,618,169 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,077,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,181,000 after buying an additional 1,902,326 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 36.3% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 3,805,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,221,000 after buying an additional 1,012,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,544,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,427,000 after buying an additional 964,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 256.7% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,161,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after buying an additional 835,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) opened at 39.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The company’s market capitalization is $7.74 billion. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $41.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.80 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post $2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voya Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. RBC Capital Markets cut Voya Financial from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Voya Financial from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $49,759.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,028.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a retirement, investment and insurance company, which provides retirement services, annuities, investment management services, mutual funds, life insurance, group insurance and supplemental health products. It provides its principal products and services in two ongoing businesses: Retirement and Investment Solutions, and Insurance Solutions.

