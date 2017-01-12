TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $13,067,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,785 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) opened at 27.47 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $29.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $489,378.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 986,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,812,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $233,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 590 in-service industrial properties containing approximately 63.6 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

