TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $12,373,000 Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (CMN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. by 50.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 36,403 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,061,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after buying an additional 109,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMN) opened at 81.14 on Thursday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $82.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Cantel Medical Corp.’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cantel Medical Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Separately, Benchmark Co. set a $83.00 target price on Cantel Medical Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st.

In other Cantel Medical Corp. news, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $534,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,174,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,345,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $226,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,171,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,779,724.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. is a provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. The Company’s operating segments include Endoscopy; Water Purification and Filtration; Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. Its Endoscopy segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies.

