Threshold Group LLC Maintains Position in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Threshold Group LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Starbucks Corporation comprises 0.6% of Threshold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Threshold Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 18.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 19.2% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation during the second quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 13.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 0.12% on Thursday, hitting $58.03. 4,733,015 shares of the stock were exchanged. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on Starbucks Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. BTIG Research set a $64.00 price target on Starbucks Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Vetr cut Starbucks Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.13 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 target price on Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $9,900,941.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,446 shares in the company, valued at $28,060,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $4,710,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

