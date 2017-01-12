Thomas B. Wright III Sells 4,350 Shares of EPR Properties (EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Thomas B. Wright III sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $315,897.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) opened at 72.52 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm earned $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post $3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. FBR & Co set a $80.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (EPR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment portfolio includes entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Company’s Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

