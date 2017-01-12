The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Position Reduced by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $48,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) opened at 117.65 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.23 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.03.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.25 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.19 per share, for a total transaction of $214,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,665.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,134,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

