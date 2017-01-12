The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) opened at 88.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.10. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/the-hanover-insurance-group-inc-thg-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-keefe-bruyette-woods/1149536.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Finally, Lucus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business operations are property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. The Company’s Commercial Lines product suite provides agents and customers with products designed for small, middle and specialized markets.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.