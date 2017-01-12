Vetr downgraded shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Vetr currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TBBK. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of The Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) traded down 4.68% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. 98,188 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The firm’s market cap is $394.42 million. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/the-bancorp-inc-tbbk-lowered-to-hold-at-vetr-inc/1150053.html.

In other news, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank located in Wilmington, Delaware and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insured institution. The Company operates through three segments: specialty finance, payments and corporate.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.