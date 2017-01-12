TFI International Inc (TFII) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on TFI International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) traded up 0.58% on Thursday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 132,033 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. TFI International has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

