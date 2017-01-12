Textron Inc. (TXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 7.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 225.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 107.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 104.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) opened at 49.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.81. Textron has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.93.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Textron had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Textron’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. Textron Aviation manufactures, sells and services Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft, and services the Hawker brand of business jets.

