Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Ball Corporation (BLL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ball Corporation were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roystone Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball Corporation during the second quarter worth $110,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball Corporation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,856,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,685,000 after buying an additional 1,452,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Corporation by 16.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,345,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,683,000 after buying an additional 885,627 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ball Corporation during the second quarter worth $47,928,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ball Corporation by 29.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,862,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,944,000 after buying an additional 643,326 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) traded up 0.39% during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.01. 450,176 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $82.24.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business earned $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Ball Corporation had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post $3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Ball Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ball Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Ball Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Ball Corporation in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $91.00 price target on shares of Ball Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation (Ball) is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. The Company operates in four segments: metal beverage packaging, Americas and Asia; metal beverage packaging, Europe; metal food and household products packaging, and aerospace and technologies.

