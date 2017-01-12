Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4,448,000 Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.6% in the third quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) traded down 0.60% on Thursday, reaching $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,006 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $74.21.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post $6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Brean Capital set a $70.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In other news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $542,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,411.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers, coupled with a range of services, solutions and tools for industrial and commercial customers.

