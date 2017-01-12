Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,136 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 69,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 250,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 636,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,462,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 2.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 113,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 13.2% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded down 0.59% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 977,877 shares. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company’s market capitalization is $17.89 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Autodesk to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Carl Bass sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $7,889,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $103,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc (Autodesk) is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company serves customers in the architecture, engineering and construction; manufacturing, and digital media, consumer and entertainment industries.

