Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. RBC Capital Markets set a $71.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Bank of America Corporation set a $72.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from $68.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 34.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $64.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 47.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 35,210 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 4.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited during the second quarter worth $513,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 60.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 7.4% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

